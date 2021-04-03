482 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

482 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deathsSaturday, April 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 482 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and six deaths. Eight other deaths are currently under investigation.
The latest deaths include a 30-year-old man from Westmoreland, an 84-year-old man from Westmoreland and a 72-year-old man from St Elizabeth. A 59-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, and an 82-year-old man, all from Kingston and St Andrew, were also among the latest deaths.
This pushes the island's confirmed death toll to 613, and the total confirmed cases to 40,449.
Meanwhile, of the 482 new cases, there were 264 females and 218 males with ages ranging from one year to 97 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (160), St Catherine (72), St Ann (62), St Mary (36), Portland (32), St James (27), St Elizabeth (22), Clarendon (20), St Thomas (15), Westmoreland (15), Manchester (13), Trelawny (seven), and Hanover (one).
The country also recorded 153 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,014.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy