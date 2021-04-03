482 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 482 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and six deaths. Eight other deaths are currently under investigation.

The latest deaths include a 30-year-old man from Westmoreland, an 84-year-old man from Westmoreland and a 72-year-old man from St Elizabeth. A 59-year-old man, a 75-year-old woman, and an 82-year-old man, all from Kingston and St Andrew, were also among the latest deaths.

This pushes the island's confirmed death toll to 613, and the total confirmed cases to 40,449.

Meanwhile, of the 482 new cases, there were 264 females and 218 males with ages ranging from one year to 97 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (160), St Catherine (72), St Ann (62), St Mary (36), Portland (32), St James (27), St Elizabeth (22), Clarendon (20), St Thomas (15), Westmoreland (15), Manchester (13), Trelawny (seven), and Hanover (one).

The country also recorded 153 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,014.

