48 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 48 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and three additional deaths.

This increases the pandemic totals increased to 46,087 cases and 793 deaths.

One death, which was previously under investigation, has been ruled as coincidental, bringing that total to 117.

Nine of the new COVID cases were recorded in St James, eight in Kingston and St Andrew, six in Manchester, five each in Clarendon, St Thomas and Westmoreland, while Portland, St Catherine and Trelawny had three each, and Hanover had one. There were no new cases in St Ann, St Elizabeth and St Mary.

Meanwhile, the three latest deaths were males, aged 91, 82 (previously under investigation) and 79 from St Mary, St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew, respectively.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals is now 218, with 18 moderately ill and 26 critically ill.

There were also 159 recoveries, bringing to 21, 646 the total number of people to recover from the virus in Jamaica.

Active cases are now 23,307. Five people are quarantined in a state facility and 22,318 are in home quarantine.