48 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, December 4, bringing the infection total to 91,469 and total deaths to 2,410.

The new cases comprise 27 females and 21 males with ages ranging from three months to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (15), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), St James (seven), St Mary (four), Clarendon (three), St Ann (three), Westmoreland (three), Hanover (two), Manchester (one), St Elizabeth (one) and St Thomas (one).

Deaths include:

An 89-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 54-year-old male from St Mary (previously under investigation)

A 75-year-old female from St Catherine

The deaths occurred between December 1 and December 3, 2021.

In the meantime, 118 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,942.

Currently, 136 people are hospitalised, 17 of which are severely ill, while 10 are critically ill and 20 are moderately ill.