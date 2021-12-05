48 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three more deaths reported

48 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three more deaths reportedSunday, December 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 48 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Saturday, December 4, bringing the infection total to 91,469 and total deaths to 2,410.
The new cases comprise 27 females and 21 males with ages ranging from three months to 95 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (15), Kingston and St Andrew (eight), St James (seven), St Mary (four), Clarendon (three), St Ann (three), Westmoreland (three), Hanover (two), Manchester (one), St Elizabeth (one) and St Thomas (one).
Deaths include:
- An 89-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 54-year-old male from St Mary (previously under investigation)
- A 75-year-old female from St Catherine
The deaths occurred between December 1 and December 3, 2021.
In the meantime, 118 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,942.
Currently, 136 people are hospitalised, 17 of which are severely ill, while 10 are critically ill and 20 are moderately ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy