49 new COVID-19 cases, one death recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 49 new cases of COVID-19 and one virus-related death on Monday, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 88,480 and the confirmed deaths to 2,184.

The new cases comprise 34 females and 15 males with ages ranging from 10 months to 89 years.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 12 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 10 in St Catherine, nine in Clarendon, five each in St James and Trelawny, three in St Thomas, two each in Manchester and Westmoreland, and one in Hanover.

Meanwhile, the latest victim is a 78-year-old male from Manchester.

Two more deaths were reported as coincidental.

The ministry further reported 183 new recoveries, increasing the tally to 56,944.

There are 28,751confirmed active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.