4 men beaten while sleeping on the streets

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Four men were beaten while sleeping on the streets at various spots across the Corporate Area in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The description of the perpetrator in all four incidents is similar.

In the first incident, which happened on Silver Slipper Plaza in Cross Roads, Kingston 5, the complainant was asleep when he was attacked by a man said to be tall, dark and slim built, who used an iron bar to inflict blows to his head, before escaping.

In the second incident, which occurred nearby at a stop sign on Ivy Green Crescent, Kingston 5, the complainant was asleep when he was pounced on by a man bearing the same description, who used an iron bar to inflict blows to his head, before escaping.

In the third incident, which happened on Tom Redcam Drive, Kingston 5, the complainant was asleep when he was attacked by a man with the same description, who used an iron bar to inflict blows to his head, before escaping.

And in the fourth incident, which also took place on Tom Redcam Drive, the complainant was asleep when he was attacked by the perpetrator, and beaten in the head with an iron bar.

All the men were taken to hospital by the police, with head injuries.

The police are searching for the suspect.