4 shot at bar in Bull Bay

BULL BAY, St Andrew -- Four persons remain hospitalised following a shooting in the 8 Miles area of Bull Bay, St Andrew on Friday.

Reports are that shortly after 8pm, men with high powered weapons went to the Tropic Juice Bar and Grill along the the Bull Bay main road and opened fire on some patrons.

When the shooting subsided, it was discovered that four persons were shot. They were rushed to hospital and admitted. Their conditions are not known at this time.

The glass door to the juice bar was damaged by bullets.

Police are investigating the incident.