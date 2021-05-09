5, including 11-y-old, injured in Water Lane drive-by

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Five people, including an 11-year-old child, were left nursing injuries last evening after a drive-by on Water Lane in Kingston.

The injured also includes a correctional officer.

Reports are that the five were on Water Lane in the vicinity of Gold Street about 5:50 pm, when the occupants of a Toyota Axio motor car alighted from the vehicle with handguns and opened fire at the group.

They sustained various injuries.

The injured officer, who is a licensed firearm holder, fired back, causing the gunmen to retreat.

Thirty-seven spent shells were recovered from the scene.