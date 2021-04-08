5-year-old one of two shot during home invasion

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A five-year-old child was one of two people shot during an incident at a house in Kingston 13 last night.

Reports are that the child and a 32-year-old man were inside their house about 7:45 pm when they were attacked by a gunman who entered the house. The man was hit in the upper body and the child in both hands. The gunman escaped in the area.

The two are being treated in hospital.

The police are investigating.