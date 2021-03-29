5.6 magnitude quake recorded off Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded off Barbados in the early hours of Monday.

According to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Seismic Unit, the quake occurred around 2:35 am.

The epicentre was located 130 kilometres northeast of here, 246 kilometres east of Castries, St Lucia and 268 kilometres east southeast of Fort-de-France, Martinique.

There were no reports of injury or damage.