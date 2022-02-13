50-y-o man charged with wounding with intent

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Fifty-year-old Gary Buchanan, a potter of Henley Road, Kingston 11, has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent following an incident on West Bay Farm Road, Kingston 11 on Saturday, January 8.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 8:45 pm, a man was standing on the roadway talking with a friend when he was allegedly attacked and stabbed by Buchanan. Residents assisted the injured man to the hospital, where he was admitted.

Buchanan was subsequently arrested and charged for the offence.