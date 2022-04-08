51-y-o woman shot, robbed of $300,000

ST ANN, Jamaica – A 51-year-old woman was robbed and shot by gunmen during a robbery in Clamstead district in Lime Hall, St Ann on Thursday.

The woman, who was shot in the leg and has since been admitted to hospital, was robbed of $300,000 shortly after exiting a taxi at her gate, police told OBSERVER ONLINE.

It is reported that the woman, a higgler, went to a financial institution in Ocho Rios in the parish, where she secured a loan of $300,000. She was reportedly issued a cheque.

She then went to a nearby bank, where she encashed the cheque. Police said the woman took a taxi from Ocho Rios and went to St Ann's Bay. She stopped at a food market for a few minutes, then went home in another taxi.

Just as she alighted from the taxi, she was approached by two masked men on a motorbike, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The armed man shot her and took her handbag with cash. They then escaped.

Residents of the area rushed the injured woman to hospital where she was admitted.