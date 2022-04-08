51-y-o woman shot, robbed of $300,000

51-y-o woman shot, robbed of $300,000Friday, April 08, 2022
|
ST ANN, Jamaica – A 51-year-old woman was robbed and shot by gunmen during a robbery in Clamstead district in Lime Hall, St Ann on Thursday.
The woman, who was shot in the leg and has since been admitted to hospital, was robbed of $300,000 shortly after exiting a taxi at her gate, police told OBSERVER ONLINE.
It is reported that the woman, a higgler, went to a financial institution in Ocho Rios in the parish, where she secured a loan of $300,000. She was reportedly issued a cheque.
She then went to a nearby bank, where she encashed the cheque. Police said the woman took a taxi from Ocho Rios and went to St Ann's Bay. She stopped at a food market for a few minutes, then went home in another taxi.
Just as she alighted from the taxi, she was approached by two masked men on a motorbike, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The armed man shot her and took her handbag with cash. They then escaped.
Residents of the area rushed the injured woman to hospital where she was admitted.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy