510 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll continues to rise with the country recording 21 virus-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,757.

The country also recorded 510 new infections bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 77,497.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness the 21 deaths occurred between August 30 and September 13 and included;

A 54-year-old man from Manchester

A 69-year-old woman from St Catherine

A 67-year-old woman from Westmoreland

A 53-year-old woman from Westmorland

A 42-year-old man from St Elizabeth

A 66-year-old woman from Manchester

A 68-day-old man from St Ann

A 70-year-old man from St Ann

A 27-year-old man from Manchester

A 101-year-old woman from Manchester

A 61-year-old woman from Manchester

A 67-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

A 90-year-old man from Manchester

A 36-year-old man from Portland

A 56-year-old woman from St Catherine

A 65-year-old woman from Manchester

A 25-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

A 96-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

A 79-year-old man from St Ann

A 54-year-old man from St Mary and

A 74-year-old man from St Ann

Of the 510 newly reported cases there were 293 females and 216 males with ages ranging from two days to 103 years.

The cases were recorded in St James (135), Kingston and St Andrew (88), St Mary (64), St Catherine (61), Westmoreland (48), St Ann, St Thomas (30 each), Hanover (27), Trelawny (21), Manchester (four) and Clarendon (two).

The country also recorded 140 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,217.