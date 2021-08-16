513 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica, 11 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 513 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 11 virus-related deaths, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 58,458 and the confirmed deaths to 1,311.

The new cases comprise 306 females and 207 males with ages ranging from 33 days to 96 years.

According to the ministry, 134 of the cases were recorded in St Catherine, 94 in Kingston and St Andrew, 93 in Westmoreland, 54 in St James, 47 in St Ann, 21 in St Elizabeth, 17 each in Hanover, Manchester and Trelawny, 10 in Clarendon, seven in St Mary, and one each in Portland and St Thomas.

Meanwhile, four of the latest deaths are from Kingston and St Andrew — including three females ages 54, 84 and 86 and an 83-year-old male. Two of the victims were from Manchester, a male and a female both aged 43. The remaining victims were a 31-year-old female from St Elizabeth, a 62-year-old female from St Ann, a 31-year-old female from St Catherine, and a 52-year-old male from Westmoreland.

The ministry further reported 42 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,480. There are 9,297 active cases on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.