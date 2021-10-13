51 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 19 more deaths

51 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 19 more deathsWednesday, October 13, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 86,507 and the virus death toll to 2,053.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 28 females and 23 males with ages ranging from six to 100 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Catherine (10), St Mary (eight), Clarendon (six), Portland and Westmoreland (three each), St Ann and St James (one each).
The deceased are:
- An 84-year-old male from Hanover
- A 52-year-old male from Hanover
- A 68-year-old male from Hanover
- A 69-year-old female from Hanover
- A 93-year-old female from Hanover
- A 68-year-old male from Hanover
- A 54-year-old female from Hanover
- A 53-year-old male from Hanover
- An 85-year-old female from Hanover
- A 57-year-old female from Hanover
- A 68-year-old female from Hanover
- A 65-year-old male from Hanover
- A 43-year-old male from Hanover
- A 45-year-old female from Hanover
- A 69-year-old female from St Ann
- An 88-year-old male from St Ann
- A 34-year-old female from St James
- A 72-year-old male from St Catherine
- An 86-year-old female from St Catherine
The deaths occurred between July 31 and October 10, 2021.
In the meantime, 150 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 54,719.
Currently, 415 people are hospitalised, 51 of which are severely ill, while 31 are critically ill and 105 are moderately ill.
There are 29,143 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.
