51 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 19 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 51 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 86,507 and the virus death toll to 2,053.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 28 females and 23 males with ages ranging from six to 100 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (19), St Catherine (10), St Mary (eight), Clarendon (six), Portland and Westmoreland (three each), St Ann and St James (one each).

The deceased are:

An 84-year-old male from Hanover

A 52-year-old male from Hanover

A 68-year-old male from Hanover

A 69-year-old female from Hanover

A 93-year-old female from Hanover

A 68-year-old male from Hanover

A 54-year-old female from Hanover

A 53-year-old male from Hanover

An 85-year-old female from Hanover

A 57-year-old female from Hanover

A 68-year-old female from Hanover

A 65-year-old male from Hanover

A 43-year-old male from Hanover

A 45-year-old female from Hanover

A 69-year-old female from St Ann

An 88-year-old male from St Ann

A 34-year-old female from St James

A 72-year-old male from St Catherine

An 86-year-old female from St Catherine