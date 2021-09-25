521 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, three more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 521 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 82,349 and the virus death toll to 1,824.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 277 females and 242 males with ages ranging from two days to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (19, Hanover (8), Kingston and St Andrew (127), Manchester (5), Portland (14), St Ann (28), St Catherine (133), St Elizabeth (14), St James (48), St Mary (30), St Thomas (66), Trelawny (12) and Westmoreland (17).

The deceased are:

A 46-year-old male from St Catherine

A 65-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 70-year-old female from St Elizabeth

Meanwhile, 231 more persons have recovered over the last 24 hours bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,871.

Currently, 638 people are hospitalised, 90 of which are severely ill, while 31 are critically ill and 121 are moderately ill.

There are 28,082 active cases islandwide.