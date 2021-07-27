52 new COVID cases in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — There were 52 new COVID-19 positive cases in Jamaica on Monday while the island's virus death toll climbed by one in the 24 hour-period, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 52,141 and the confirmed deaths to 1,179.

The new cases comprise 23 females and 29 males with ages ranging from two to 87 years.

According to the ministry, 16 of the cases were recorded in Westmoreland, 12 in Kingston and St Andrew, seven in St James, five in Manchester, three each in Hanover, St Catherine, and St Mary, and one each in Clarendon, Portland, and Trelawny.

Meanwhile, the death of a 76-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, which was previously under investigation, was confirmed Monday as virus-related.

Another death was reported as being under investigation.

The ministry further reported 24 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 46,892. There are 3,713 active cases on the island.

