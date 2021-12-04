52 new COVID cases in Jamaica, one more death reported

52 new COVID cases in Jamaica, one more death reportedSaturday, December 04, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Friday, December 3, bringing the infection total to 91,421 and total deaths to 2,407.
The new cases comprise 34 females and 17 males with ages ranging from 10 months to 95 years. One case is under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (22), St James (14), Clarendon (six), St Ann (three), Manchester and St Catherine (two each), St Elizabeth (one), St Thomas (one) and Westmoreland (one).
Deceased is a 70-year-old female from St Thomas.
In the meantime, 77 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 62,824.
Currently, 126 people are hospitalised, 17 of which are severely ill, while nine are critically ill and 17 are moderately ill.
