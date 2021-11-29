53-y-o Hanover farmer charged with wounding

53-y-o Hanover farmer charged with woundingMonday, November 29, 2021
HANOVER, Jamaica— A 53-year-old farmer has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident in Hanover on Tuesday, November 2.
Charged is Maurice Sinclair, otherwise called 'Sinno', from Taylors Avenue, Sandy Bay in the parish.
The police said that about 8:00 am Sinclair used a machete to chop a man with whom he had a dispute. The police were summoned and the injured man was taken to the hospital where he was admitted and underwent surgery.
On Monday, November 22, the police conducted a raid at Sinclair's home where he was arrested and subsequently charged.
