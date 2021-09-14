536 new COVID cases, two more deaths

536 new COVID cases, two more deathsTuesday, September 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 536 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths on Monday, bringing the infection total to 76,987, and virus death toll to 1,736.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 323 females and 213 males, with ages ranging from one day to 103 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (108), Clarendon (100), Kingston and St Andrew (78), St Thomas (51), Manchester (37), St James (35), St Ann (33), Portland and Trelawny (25 each), St Elizabeth (23), Hanover (nine), St Mary (eight), Westmoreland (four).
The deceased are:
- A 65-year-old female from Clarendon
- A 46-year-old male from Clarendon
Jamaica now has 24,659 active cases after 331 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,077.
Currently, 805 people are hospitalised, 152 of which are severely ill, while 53 are critically ill and 235 are moderately ill.
