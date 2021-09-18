537 new COVID cases in Jamaica, five more deaths

537 new COVID cases in Jamaica, five more deathsSaturday, September 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 537 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 79,127, and virus death toll to 1,777.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 321 females and 216 males with ages ranging from six days to 90 years.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (126), Kingston and St Andrew (107), St James (56), St Ann (46), St Elizabeth (40), Clarendon (37), Manchester (27), St Mary (24), Trelawny (22), Westmoreland (21), Hanover (15), Portland (nine), St Thomas (seven)
The latest deceased comprise
- A 71-year-old Female from St Catherine
- A 74-year-old Female from St Catherine
- A 70-year-old Male from St Catherine
- A 71-year-old Male from St Ann
- A 61-year-old Male from St Ann
Jamaica has 26,178 active cases after 146 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,641.
Currently, 760 people are hospitalised, 94 of which are severely ill, while 57 are critically ill and 154 are moderately ill.
