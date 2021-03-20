53% clear-up rate for homicides in 2020, PM says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In 2020, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) recorded a 53 per cent clear up rate for homicides, compared to 39 per cent in 2019, according to Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Making the disclosure in the 2021/22 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 18, Holness said cyber forensics and DNA evidence played a critical role in the clear up of cases.

“Increases in our cyber forensics processing output and the routine retrieval of DNA from crime scenes and recovered weapons, have directly led to more convictions. This approach to investigations has resulted in better clear up rates,” he said.

The prime minister said key to improved investigative outcomes is an emphasis on the use of integrated scientific approaches in solving crimes.

Holness pointed out that the strategy requires a shift from investigations and case file preparations being reliant on witness statements, to a process utilising more science-based evidence in investigations and case building.

“The growing number of ballistic reports generated, and the linkages identified between crime scenes have progressed several major investigations in the courts. The linkages have aided in the identification of inter and intra gang activity, criminal suspects and has also provided invaluable intelligence that has initiated several investigations,” he said.