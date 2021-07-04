53 shelters on standby in St Mary

St MARY, Jamaica—The Emergency Operations Centre in St Mary has reported that 53 shelters are on standby in the parish.

Yolande Williams-Jankie, St Mary Coordinator, EOC, told Observer Online that shelter managers are on high alert and stand ready to activate should the need arise.

The EOC in the parish has been activated since 6pm on Saturday, she said.

Currently the parish is experiencing light to moderate rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa which at 7am on Sunday was last located about 43 kilometres north of Morant Point, St Thomas and 30 kilometres north-northeast of Port Antonio, Portland.