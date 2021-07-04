53 shelters on standby in St Mary

53 shelters on standby in St MarySunday, July 04, 2021
|
St MARY, Jamaica—The Emergency Operations Centre in St Mary has reported that 53 shelters are on standby in the parish.
Yolande Williams-Jankie, St Mary Coordinator, EOC, told Observer Online that shelter managers are on high alert and stand ready to activate should the need arise.
The EOC in the parish has been activated since 6pm on Saturday, she said.
Currently the parish is experiencing light to moderate rainfall from Tropical Storm Elsa which at 7am on Sunday was last located about 43 kilometres north of Morant Point, St Thomas and 30 kilometres north-northeast of Port Antonio, Portland.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy