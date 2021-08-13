544 new COVID cases, 8 deaths recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 544 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 56,709, and death toll to 1,276.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise of 328 females and 216 males with ages ranging from 78-days to 90-years-old.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (85), St James (81), Manchester (71), St Catherine (54), St Elizabeth (53), Westmoreland (47), Trelawny (42), St Ann (38), Hanover (35), Clarendon (26), Portland (six), St Thomas (four) and St Mary (two)

The latest deceased include:

94-year-old female from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation;

49-year-old male from Trelawny;

47-year-old female from St Ann ;

36-year-old male from St Mary;

70-year-old female from Clarendon;

47-year-old female from Clarendon;

65-year-old male from St Elizabeth and

40-year-old female from Manchester.

Jamaica has 7,678 active cases after 24 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,389.

Currently, 359 people are hospitalised; 34 of which are critically ill, while 81 are moderately ill.