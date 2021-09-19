546 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 14 more deaths

546 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 14 more deathsSunday, September 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 546 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths on Saturday, bringing the infection total to 79,673, and virus death toll to 1,791.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 327 females and 216 males with ages ranging from one day to 98 years. Three additional cases are under investigation.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (148), Kingston and St Andrew (127), Manchester (42), St Thomas (40), St James (35), St Ann (33), Trelawny and St Elizabeth (24 each), Clarendon (23), Portland (17), Hanover (14), Westmoreland (13), St Mary (six).
The latest deceased comprise:
- An 81 year old female from St Catherine
- A 61 year old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 66 year old female from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 59 year old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 54 year old female from St Elizabeth
- A 64 year old male from St Elizabeth
- A 72 year old male from St Elizabeth
- A 94 year old male from St Elizabeth
- An 87 year old female from Manchester
- An 80 year old male from Manchester
- A 91 year old male from Manchester
- A 76 year old female from Manchester
- A 90 year old male from Manchester
- A 76 year old female from Manchester
Jamaica has 26,556 active cases after 146 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 50,787.
Currently, 723 people are hospitalised, 102 of which are severely ill, while 55 are critically ill and 150 are moderately ill.
