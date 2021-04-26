55,200 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine received from COVAX

55,200 more doses of AstraZeneca vaccine received from COVAXMonday, April 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has received another 55,200 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) facility.
This is the second batch of vaccines to be received from COVAX. In March, Jamaica became the first Caribbean country to receive vaccines from the global initiative.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton was at the Norman Manley International Airport to receive the vaccines this afternoon.
After accepting the shipment, Tufton said it will be used to inoculate people due their second shot in May.
“Because of where we now are in the vaccine programme, we now have to begin the second phase, which is to inoculate or vaccinate the 40,000 persons that would be due their second shot in the month of May,” the minister pointed out.
“We have to firstly say to those persons, we now have your second shot, so prepare yourselves to come out in May, because we have it and we reserved it for you. There is a place at the table for you,” he added.
