55-y-o Westmoreland businessman charged with rape of teen

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A Westmoreland businessman has been charged with three counts of rape following several incidents between November and December 2020, where he reportedly assaulted a teenage girl.

Charged is 55-year-old Milton Madison.

Lawmen said that on three occasions, the teenager reportedly went to use the restroom at Madison's business place, where he held her down and had sexual intercourse with her against her will.

Madison was arrested on Monday, September 20, and three warrants executed on him.

His court date is being finalised, the police said.