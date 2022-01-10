55-y-o man arrested for stealing sheets

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man who was caught stealing sheets at a residence in Hope Pastures, St Andrew, has been charged by the Matilda's Corner Police.

He is 55-year-old Devon Brown of no fixed address.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm on Sunday, the police were alerted to a home on Monterey Drive in Hope Pastures, where Brown was seen packing sheets. He was accosted and a machete was taken from him.

He was later charged with housebreaking with intent and is booked to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday, February 8.