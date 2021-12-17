55-year-old woman gunned down in Clarendon

55-year-old woman gunned down in ClarendonFriday, December 17, 2021
|
CLARENDON, Jamaica— A 55-year-old woman was shot dead by gunmen who invaded her house in Woodside, Clarendon on Thursday night.
The victim has been identified as Marlene Stewart of Woodside in the parish.
Police reports are that Stewart returned from work sometime after 8 pm, and shortly after loud explosions were heard coming from the house.
Residents later alerted the police and on their arrival, Stewart's bullet-riddled body was found.
A motive for the gun attack has not been established.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy