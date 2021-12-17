55-year-old woman gunned down in Clarendon

CLARENDON, Jamaica— A 55-year-old woman was shot dead by gunmen who invaded her house in Woodside, Clarendon on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified as Marlene Stewart of Woodside in the parish.

Police reports are that Stewart returned from work sometime after 8 pm, and shortly after loud explosions were heard coming from the house.

Residents later alerted the police and on their arrival, Stewart's bullet-riddled body was found.

A motive for the gun attack has not been established.