555 new COVID cases, three more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 555 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,932.

The country also recorded three additional deaths bringing the death toll to 1,342.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths, which occurred on Tuesday, August 17, included a 60-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 94-year-old man from St Thomas and a 53-year-old woman from Clarendon.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (90), Kingston and St Andrew (81), St Thomas (55), St James (54), Manchester (53), Westmoreland (41), Trelawny (35), Clarendon (34), St Elizabeth (32), Portland, St Ann (24 each), St Mary (17) and Hanover (15).

The country also recorded 29 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,599.