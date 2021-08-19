555 new COVID cases, three more deaths

555 new COVID cases, three more deathsThursday, August 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 555 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 59,932.
The country also recorded three additional deaths bringing the death toll to 1,342.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths, which occurred on Tuesday, August 17, included a 60-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, a 94-year-old man from St Thomas and a 53-year-old woman from Clarendon.
The cases were recorded in St Catherine (90), Kingston and St Andrew (81), St Thomas (55), St James (54), Manchester (53), Westmoreland (41), Trelawny (35), Clarendon (34), St Elizabeth (32), Portland, St Ann (24 each), St Mary (17) and Hanover (15).
The country also recorded 29 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,599.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy