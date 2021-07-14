55 new COVID cases in Jamaica

55 new COVID cases in JamaicaWednesday, July 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases yesterday bringing the infection total to 50,848.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise of 27 females and 28 males with ages ranging from one-year to 97-years-old.
These cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (15), St Catherine (10), St Ann (eight), Manchester (six), St Elizabeth (five), St James (four), Westmoreland (three), Trelawny (two), Clarendon and Hanover (one each).
The death total remains at 1,134 as no deaths were recorded for the 24-hour period.
Jamaica had 1,032 recoveries bringing the total to 42,122, resulting in 7,232 active cases.
Currently, 97 people are hospitalised; 10 of which are critically ill, while 22 are moderately ill.
