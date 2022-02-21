55 new COVID cases in Jamaica, three deaths recorded

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, February 20, bringing the infection total to 127,665 and total deaths to 2,787.

The new cases comprise 32 females and 23 males, with ages ranging from four months to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (11), St James (eight), Westmoreland Manchester and St Catherine (six each), Clarendon (five), Trelawny and St Ann (four each), St Elizabeth and Hanover (two each), and St Thomas (one).

The deceased are:

An 86-year-old female from Westmoreland

A 79-year-old female from Westmoreland

A 96-year-old female from Westmoreland

The deaths occurred between January and February 2022.

There were 176 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 79,279.

Currently, 192 people are hospitalised, 18 of which are severely ill, while six are critically ill and 43 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of 9.4 per cent.