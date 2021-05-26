56 Jamaicans to participate in NCAA Regional starting today

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Former Excelsior High standout Nayoka Clunis of the University of Tennessee will be seeking three spots in the NCAA Division One outdoor track and field national championships when she takes part in the NCAA East Regional starting today at Hodges stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

Clunis qualified for the women's shot put, discus throw and hammer throw and is the only Jamaican in three individual events, while another 12 of her compatriots have qualified for two events.

Fifty-six Jamaicans will take part in individual events at the championships that have been extended to four days and will be held at two venues with the West Regional set for E.B. Cushing Stadium on the campus of Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas, also starting today.

The top 48 athletes in each event in each region qualify for the regionals, but only the top 12 from each event from either meet will advance to the National Championships that will return to the University of Oregon's Hayward Field in Eugene, and will be held June 9-12 after several years while the facility was being refurbished.

In the East Regionals, Clayton Brown of the University of Florida, Carey McLeod of Tennessee, Kiarra Grant of Norfolk State University and Gabrielle Bailey of Kent State will do the double.

In the West are Jullane Walker and Kimisha Chambers of Kansas State University, O'Brien Wasome of the University of Texas, Saffin Wills of Texas Tech, Phillipe Barnett of the University of Minnesota, Kavia Francis and Ackera Nugent of Baylor University, and Lamara Distin of Texas A&M University.

Only the men will compete on today's first day and Jamaicans will compete in the men's long jump, 110m hurdles, 100m and 800m at both events; the men's 400m, 400m hurdles and 200m at the West Regional as well as the men's shot put at the East Regionals.

At the East Regionals today McLeod who has been on fire all year will line up in the long jump where he is ranked number two.

Damion Thomas of Louisianna State who led the world earlier in the year, is also ranked number two in the 110m hurdles where he will be joined by Clemson's LaFranz Campbell who is ranked number 12.

Leon Clarke of Mississippi State will contest the first round of the 800m, while former Cornwall College sprinter Brenton Shippy of South Carolina State University and Christopher Grant of Auburn University will seek to get out of the first round of the men's 100m.

The Liberty University pair of Kyle Mitchell and Warren Barrett as well as Sanjae Lawrence of Florida State University will contest the shot put event.

Over in the west, Phillip Lemonious of the University of Arkansas is the second ranked athlete in the 110m hurdles while former St Elizabeth Technical runner Leonardo Ledgister of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is ranked number four in the 400m hurdles after breaking a number of records in the recent Southland outdoor Conference championships.

Sean Bailey of the University of Texas-El Paso is the third ranked runner in the 400m while he will be joined by Wayne Lawrence of the University of Iowa, former Excelsior High runner Demar Francis of the University of South Dakota and Jeremy Farr of Arkansas.

O'Brien Wasome is the fourth ranked jumper in the men's long jump and will have Kansas State's Jullane Walker and Wills of Texas Tech with him.

Xavier Nairne of the University of Oregon will hope to have recovered from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the Pac-12 Championships when he takes part in the first round of the 100m along with Walker of Kansas State.

Karayme Bartley of Texas Tech is number seven in the 200m while Ivan Henry of the University of Kansas will also seek a place in the next round.

The University of Western Illinois pair of Ackeen Colley and Richard Brown will be the lone Jamaicans in the 800m first round.

PAUL A REID