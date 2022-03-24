57-y-o tour bus operator shot dead in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — A 57-year-old tour bus operator was shot dead at his business establishment in Green Island, Hanover approximately 150 feet from the police station.

He has been identified as Fitzroy Watson, otherwise called 'Culture', of Crawl District in the parish.

Reports from the Green Island police are that about 9:40 pm, Watson was at his business place located along the Green Island main road, when a white motor car drove up and two men armed with a handgun and rifle alighted from the vehicle.

The men reportedly entered the establishment and opened fire. Watson, who was pronounced dead at hospital, was sprayed with bullets all over his body.

The men later escaped in the waiting motorcar.