580 new COVID cases, 9 more deaths in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 580 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 57,289 and death toll to 1,285.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 349 females and 231 males with ages ranging from 11 days to 101 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (128), St Ann (117), Kingston and St Andrew (107), Westmoreland (61), St Elizabeth (38), St James (34), Manchester (25), Clarendon (24), St Thomas (21), St Mary (12), Hanover (seven), Trelawny (five), Portland (one)

The latest deceased comprise:

A 70-year-old female from Manchester

An 88-year-old female from Manchester

An 89-year-old female from Manchester

An 87-year-old female from Manchester

A 43-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 49-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

An 86-year-old male from St Catherine

A 52-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 48-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

Jamaica has 8,225 active cases after 22 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 47,411.

Currently, 393 people are hospitalised; 44 of which are critically ill, while 88 are moderately ill.