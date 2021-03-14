587 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surpassed 30,000 after the country recorded 587 new cases of the virus yesterday.

The country has now recorded 30,499 cases of the virus of which 14,640 are active. The death of a 72-year-old man from St Catherine has brought the country's death toll to 485.

Of the newly reported cases there were 332 females and 255 males with ages ranging from six weeks to 95 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (162): St Catherine (111); St Ann and St Thomas (48 each); Manchester and Clarendon (40 each); St James (33),Trelawny (32),St Elizabeth (20), Portland (18),Hanover (17), St Mary (12), and Westmoreland (six).

The country also recorded 80 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,139.