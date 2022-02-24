58 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 10 deaths recorded

58 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 10 deaths recordedThursday, February 24, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday, February 23, bringing the infection total to 127,799 and total deaths to 2,808.
The new cases comprise 29 females and 29 males, with ages ranging from 34 days to 96 years.
The cases were recorded in St Elizabeth (17), Kingston and St Andrew (14), St James (six), Trelawny (five), Manchester and Hanover (three each), Portland (two), St Ann (two), St Catherine (two), St Thomas (two), Westmoreland and St Mary (one each).
The deceased are:
- A 77-year-old male from St Catherine
- A 67-year-old male from St Catherine
- A 61-year-old male from Hanover, whose death was previously under investigation
- An 83-year-old male from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation
- A 55-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- An 87-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew
- A 93-year-old female from Clarendon
- A 50-year-old male from Clarendon
- A 77-year-old male from St Catherine
- A 65-year-old female from St Elizabeth
The deaths occurred between December 2020 and February 2022.
There were 277 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 75,952.
Currently, 169 people are hospitalised, 14 of which are severely ill, while four are critically ill and 41 are moderately ill.
The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of 5.6 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy