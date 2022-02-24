58 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 10 deaths recorded

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday, February 23, bringing the infection total to 127,799 and total deaths to 2,808.

The new cases comprise 29 females and 29 males, with ages ranging from 34 days to 96 years.

The cases were recorded in St Elizabeth (17), Kingston and St Andrew (14), St James (six), Trelawny (five), Manchester and Hanover (three each), Portland (two), St Ann (two), St Catherine (two), St Thomas (two), Westmoreland and St Mary (one each).

The deceased are:

A 77-year-old male from St Catherine

A 67-year-old male from St Catherine

A 61-year-old male from Hanover, whose death was previously under investigation

An 83-year-old male from Hanover whose death was previously under investigation

A 55-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

An 87-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

A 93-year-old female from Clarendon

A 50-year-old male from Clarendon

A 77-year-old male from St Catherine

A 65-year-old female from St Elizabeth

The deaths occurred between December 2020 and February 2022.

There were 277 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 75,952.

Currently, 169 people are hospitalised, 14 of which are severely ill, while four are critically ill and 41 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of 5.6 per cent.