59-y-o St James man hit by motor car, dies

ST JAMES, Jamaica – Fifty-nine-year-old Ambrose Service, of Quarry, Salt Spring in St James died as a result of injuries he received when he was hit by a motor car on the Coral Gardens main road in the parish on Sunday, February 20.

According to the Coral Gardens Police, the driver of a Toyota Aris motor car reported that while proceeding through the traffic light at the intersection, there was an impact to the motor vehicle. The driver reportedly stopped and realised that Service had been hit by the motor car. He died on the spot.

The driver of the motorcar has been warned for prosecution pending the outcome of investigations.