594 new COVID cases, three additional deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 594 new COVID-19 cases and an additional three deaths on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The latest data brings total coronavirus infections in Jamaica to 76,451 and the virus death toll to 1,734.

The ministry reported that the new cases comprise 356 females and 238 males with ages ranging from one day to 96 years.

There are currently 24,460 confirmed active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 185 persons recovered from the virus.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (103), St Ann (29), St Catherine (101), St Mary (four), St Thomas (66), St James (43), Trelawny (15), Westmoreland (23), Manchester (49), Hanover (15), Clarendon (49), St Elizabeth (62) and Portland (35).

The ministry said the deaths occurred between September 10 and 11. The deceased are:

A 28-year-old female from St. Mary

A 73-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

A 59-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

Meanwhile, 753 people are presently hospitalised due to the virus, with 155 moderately ill, 117 patients severely ill and 52 in critical condition.