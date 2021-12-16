59 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death

59 more COVID-19 cases, one additional deathThursday, December 16, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica reported 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 91,927 and the death toll to 2,433.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the death was a 70-year-old man from St James.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 26 females and 33 males with ages ranging from one year to 89 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (23), St James (eight), St Elizabeth (seven), St Ann (six), St Catherine, Manchester (five each), Hanover (three), Clarendon and Westmoreland (one each).
The country also recorded 29 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 63,624.
One person is in government quarantine, while 16,141 are at home.
