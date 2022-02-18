59 new COVID cases in Jamaica, two more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, bringing the infection total to 127,436 and total deaths to 2,771.

The new cases comprise 32 females and 27 males, with ages ranging from four months to 99 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (11), St James (10), Clarendon (seven), Manchester (seven), St Catherine (six), St Ann (four), Hanover (three), St Elizabeth (three), St Mary (three), Trelawny (two) and Westmoreland (two ) and Portland (one).

The deceased comprise a 67-year-old female from Manchester who died in January 2022 and an 85-year-old female from Hanover who died in September 2021; a case which was previously under investigation.

There were 377 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing that total to 74,527.

Currently, 239 people are hospitalised, 25 of whom are severely ill, while seven are critically ill and 56 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry has reported a positivity rate of 6.5 per cent.