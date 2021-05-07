5 accused of buggering 13-year-old back to court May 14

5 accused of buggering 13-year-old back to court May 14Friday, May 07, 2021
ST ANN, Jamaica — Five males accused of buggering a 13-year-old girl will return to court on May 14. They remain behind bars until then.
When the case was called up in the St Ann Parish Court today, the defence applied for bail and arguments will continue at the next court date.
Among the five males charged with abduction, buggery and grievous sexual assault earlier this week are three teenagers, two 16-year-olds and one 18-year-old.
Last week, Superintendent of Police for St Ann Dwight Powell told OBSERVER ONLINE that the 13-year-old child was sent by her mother, who was leaving for work, to stay with her grandmother. Upon arrival, she noticed that her grandmother was not home. The police said the child then decided to take a shortcut to a nearby shop, where she was approached by one of the suspects who forced her into an unfinished house, removed her clothes and buggered her. According to the police, four more males who are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 23 later arrived on the scene and took turns with the young girl.
Meanwhile, the case against a 20-year-old man charged with buggering a five-year-old boy in Ocho Rios was mentioned on Thursday and will once again be before the courts on May 10.
Reports are that the mother observed that the child was in pain while she was bathing him, and when she enquired about what caused his injuries, she was told of the assault, which happened on Friday.
The man was arrested following a report to the police by the child’s mother.
The child also related another incident of abuse which happened some time in April.
Donicka Robinson
