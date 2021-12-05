5 activities to help you bond with the family this Christmas

KINGSTON, Jamaica — It is undeniable that Christmas holds different meanings for different people, but the holiday season has always been a special time to come together, celebrate, and create lifelong memories with our loved ones.

Some may argue that the meaning behind Christmas has been lost to commercialisation, however, the holiday is really what you make of it and the kind of Christmas you'll have this season is entirely dependent on you and your family.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of so many people in 2021, bonding with the family has never been more important. And, despite the pandemic and restrictions, there are still so many ways you can bring the family together and enjoy Christmas this year.

Here are five activities you can incorporate into your holiday plans to help you bond with your family over the next few days:

1. Putting up the tree together: Picking out a Christmas tree and decorating it has always been better with others around. Whether you're filling your house with the smell of pine cones from a real tree or you're recycling the reusable tree from last year, don't do it alone. Put on a Christmas playlist, dust off your decorations and gather the family, because it's time for some light cheer and bonding.

2. Bake with the family: Baking is always more fun with the family, and between sugar cookies and fruitcakes at Christmas time, there's so much baking to be done. So don't leave the blending and mixing of the batter to your grandmother or mother alone. The truth is, she could probably use your help and with icing and other edible decorations, it could be the beginning of a family tradition.

3. Preparing Christmas dinner together: The modern thing to do for Christmas dinner is to bring a dish. It saves time and is somewhat cost effective but it also ruins the entire experience so maybe some traditions are better alone. Rather than everyone bringing an individual dish this Christmas, have everyone bring their ingredients and gather at one house and prepare dinner together. Just remember to keep the peace and you'll be surprised how much sheer joy you'll get from sentimental memories shared.

4. Have a family movie night: Christmas movies, it's something we all love to watch no matter how cliché or how cheesy it may get. And with the classics like Home Alone, The Grinch and A Christmas Carol, along with the never-ending production of holiday movies by Hallmark and even Netflix, we can never be short of choices. So having a family movie night is almost an expected season tradition. Grab your favourite snacks, pick out your holiday pyjamas and gather around the television with your loved ones, as you enjoy your selection of Christmas movies.

5. Have a Christmas themed family game night: There is no better way to bond than with a game night. Between the competition and jokes, a Christmas themed family game night is a sure way to spread the holiday spirit among your loved ones. Be sure to incorporate board games, trivia, charades and other fun games to play as you and your family bask in the most wonderful time of the year.

Christmas can be a busy time of year, so much that it comes and goes within the blink of an eye. This holiday, let's not take for granted what the season is all about and instead spend quality time cherishing the people we love the most while we still can.