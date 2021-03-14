5 arrested following ganja seizure

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Five people were arrested yesterday after a joint police/military operation in Westmoreland led to a major drug seizure of approximately 600 pounds of cured ganja.

According to the police, the St James Operations Support Unit and the military conducted a pre-dawn raid at Ketto district, Springfield in Westmoreland.

During the operation, the police said several premises and a motor car were searched and two 9mm pistols and thirty-five 9mm cartridges along with the 600 pounds of cured ganja were seized.

Lawmen said the estimated value of the drugs is $2.4 million.

The police said about 500 ganja plants and an acre of an illegal ganja field were also destroyed.

The identities of those arrested are being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.