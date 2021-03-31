5 in custody after Clarendon armed robbery

CLARENDON, Jamaica -- Five men have been taken into custody by the Clarendon police in connection with an armed robbery in the parish last night.

Reports are that the police received reports of an incident at a mini mart in the Palmers Cross area, and responded.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police in Clarendon, Eudene Downey, the team, acting on intelligence, intercepted a white Toyota Axio motor car along the Hayes main road in the vicinity of the Jamalco plant with five men aboard, including two teenagers.

A search of the vehicle revealed two Smith and Wesson 9mm pistols with two magazines, each containing nine rounds. A quantity of assorted goods and an undetermined sum of cash were also seized.

The men were taken into custody pending an investigation. Charges are expected to be laid soon.