5% increase on CB Chicken prices

5% increase on CB Chicken pricesTuesday, September 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— CB Foods, in a statement released Monday, has announced an approximate five per cent increase of all CB Chicken products, which will take effect on Friday, September 10.
The group stated that the increase comes as a result of disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“Business continues to be challenged with further disruptions due to COVID. We are experiencing rising input and shipping costs and are still faced with general volatility in global markets, which further affect food costs worldwide,” the release stated.
It went on to say that products that are scheduled for delivery on Friday will be invoiced at the new price.
