5 more COVID deaths, 186 new infections

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 186 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths yesterday bringing the death toll to 697 and the total number of cases to 43,240.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the five deaths were all recorded in Kingston and St Andrew and included two men, ages 64 and 84 as well as three women, ages 83, 74 and 60.

Of the 186 newly reported cases there were 102 females and 82 males with ages ranging from 49 days to 91 years. The genders of two of the cases are still under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (59), St Catherine (28), Manchester (19), Clarendon (18), St Ann (14), St Elizabeth (13), St James, Westmoreland, St Thomas (nine each), St Mary (five), Portland (two), and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded 121 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,369.