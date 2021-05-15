5 more deaths, 83 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 83 new cases of COVID-19 and five confirmed virus related deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 47,233 and the death toll to 843.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness today, the latest deaths include three males a 65-year-old from Manchester and a 77-year-old and 81-year-old from Kingston and St Andrew. A 55-year-old female from St Catherine and an 85-year-old male from Manchester, whose death was previously under investigation, are also among the latest fatalities.

The ministry also reported three more deaths under investigation and another death as coincidental.

Meanwhile, the new cases consist of 39 females and 44 males with ages ranging from six months to 99 years. The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (18), St Catherine (13), St James (10), St Thomas (nine), St Ann (seven), Manchester (six), St Elizabeth (six), Westmoreland (five), Clarendon (three), Hanover (three), and St Mary (three).

The ministry also reported 118 recoveries, for a total 23,013. There are 23,026 active cases of the virus on the island.

ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?

Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.

Click here for a look at the numbers globally.

*Data mined from various sources around the world.