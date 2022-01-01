5 shot during New Year's gun salutes

Police say at least five people were injured in separate incidents as a result of gun salutes to ring in the new year on Saturday morning.

The incidents occurred in the St Catherine North and St Andrew South police divisions.

In the first incident about 12:07am, police said a man was sitting at his gate on Oxford Street in Spanish Town, St Catherine when loud explosions were heard. Shortly after he felt a burning sensation in his back and realised he had been shot.



Additionally, at a nearby premises, a woman was in her bed when she felt a burning sensation in her left knee and realised she had been shot. Both were transported to hospital where they were admitted.



Another incident occurred at 2:30am on Nelson Road, St Andrew where a child was injured. Reports are that screams were heard coming from the child's room following several explosions.



Checks made by relatives revealed the child had been shot in his hand and there was a hole in the ceiling of their home. He was transported to hospital where he was admitted.



Police further reported that about 2:30am, a resident of St John's Road in the parish was at home when several explosions were heard. The elderly woman, who was asleep, felt a burning sensation and realised she had been shot. She was transported to hospital where she is undergoing treatment.



Police are appealing to residents with information about these and any other incidents to call Crime Stop at 311 or the 119 emergency number.