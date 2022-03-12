6,500 Russian tourists stranded in Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand — Officials say thousands of Russian tourists are stranded in Thailand's beach resorts because of the war in Ukraine.

Many unable to pay their bills or return home because of sanctions and cancelled flights.

Yuthasak Supasorn, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand, told The Associated Press that about 6,500 Russian tourists are stuck in Phuket, Surat Thani, Krabi and Pattaya.

Yuthasak said some 1,000 Ukrainians are also stuck in the four provinces that are popular seaside resort destinations.

In the meantime, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin urging him to agree an “immediate cease-fire in Ukraine.

Scholz's office said the 75-minute call Saturday was part of “ongoing international efforts to end the war in Ukraine.”

It said the leaders of Germany and France called on Putin to begin the process of finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Further details of the call were not released.

Separately, Scholz spoke earlier Saturday with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get his assessment of the current situation.