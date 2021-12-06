6-y-o girl killed in accidental shooting in Central Kingston

6-y-o girl killed in accidental shooting in Central KingstonMonday, December 06, 2021
|
A six -year-old girl was shot and killed in the Central Kingston area on Monday afternoon.
Preliminary reports are that the girl, a student of St Aloysius Primary, was accidentally shot while at her Tex Lane home.
It is alleged that a man was toying with a gun when it went off hitting the girl. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
As news spread of the girl's death, several of her friends converged on the house creating an emotional scene where both children and adults wept openly.
The police are now seeking to question the alleged shooter as he is reportedly still in the area.
- Claude Mills
